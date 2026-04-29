Taylor Swift files trademarks to curb AI misuse

U.S. pop star Taylor Swift, who grossed about $2 billion from a two-year global concert tour, has filed trademark applications covering her voice and likeness in an effort to block unauthorized use in AI-generated content.The filings are intended to curb the spread of deepfake audio and video that replicate her voice and image without consent. Reuters reported on the 27th local time that Swift submitted applications to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for two audio clips and one image.The audio includes her signature greetings, “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and “Hey, it’s Taylor.” The image shows Swift holding a pink guitar while wearing silver boots and a multicolored suit, a promotional still from the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.Josh Gerben, an intellectual property attorney who first disclosed the filings, said the move reflects growing concern in the entertainment industry over AI systems that use voices and images without permission. He said trademark protection can apply not only to direct copies but also to imitations that could confuse the public, offering broader coverage than traditional rights of publicity.Earlier this year, actor Matthew McConaughey also secured trademarks for his voice and image to guard against unauthorized AI use, becoming one of the first celebrities to do so.Swift has previously faced misuse of her likeness in AI-generated material, including chatbot outputs and explicit images. In August 2024, President Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, drew backlash after posting AI-generated images on his Truth Social platform that appeared to show Swift and her fans supporting him. The White House also used one of Swift’s songs in a political promotional video last year without authorization.김보라 purple@donga.com