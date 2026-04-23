Ceasefire extended as US-Iran tensions persist

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will extend the ceasefire with Iran, again pushing back the timeline for ending hostilities.The move follows his decision a day earlier to shift the deadline from April 21 to April 22, citing developments in a second round of negotiations. The latest announcement effectively extends the truce once more.Posting on Truth Social, Trump said Pakistan had urged Washington to hold off on military action until Iranian leaders present a unified proposal. “We will extend the ceasefire until their proposal is submitted and discussions are concluded in one way or another,” he wrote. He did not give a new deadline, raising the possibility of an open-ended extension. Axios reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the extension is expected to last about three to five days for now.Trump had previously warned of potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and energy facilities, if no progress was made during the ceasefire. His decision to hold back has lowered the immediate risk of the conflict escalating into a broader war.However, tensions remain over key issues such as a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program. With no clear schedule for talks, concerns are mounting that the standoff could slip into a prolonged impasse.Iran has rejected the ceasefire extension, signaling a potential escalation in tensions. State broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported Tuesday that Tehran would not recognize the U.S. decision and would act in line with its national interests. The statement suggests Iran may refuse to enter negotiations unless Washington lifts measures it views as a counter-blockade of the strategic waterway, raising the risk of a return to wartime conditions.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com