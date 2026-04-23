Korea's growth stalls despite OECD anniversary



This year marks the 30th anniversary of South Korea joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), often referred to as a club of advanced economies.



When it became the 29th member in October 1996, South Korea was still seen as a peripheral emerging economy. Three decades later, it has grown into a global economic powerhouse ranked among the world’s 10 largest economies. Its transition from aid recipient to aid donor remains a rare case internationally, underscoring what is widely viewed as a remarkable economic transformation.



But the country’s current reality makes it difficult to fully celebrate the milestone. South Korea has the highest elderly poverty and suicide rates among OECD members, while life satisfaction remains near the bottom of the group. Widening inequality and a tight labor market are putting pressure on younger generations, many of whom are struggling to secure stable jobs and growing less confident about their future.



More troubling is the loss of momentum in what was once a fast-rising growth engine. South Korea reached $30,000 in per capita GDP in 2014, but has largely stalled over the past 12 years. By contrast, most OECD economies reached the $40,000 level within five or six years on average.



Now weighed down by rapid aging and one of the world’s lowest birth rates, the economy is showing clear signs of structural slowdown. Potential growth, which stood at around 5% in the early 2000s, has fallen to the mid-to-upper 1% range. The export-driven catch-up model that once powered expansion has largely run its course, while efforts to develop new growth engines in advanced technologies and emerging industries have lagged.



Exports and the stock market remain heavily dependent on semiconductors, leaving the economy exposed to sector-specific risks. At the same time, rigid labor practices and heavy regulation continue to weigh on productivity and discourage investment in innovation. Recent geopolitical uncertainty, including tensions in the Middle East, has added further downside risks, fueling concerns that growth could weaken further or even slip into decline if structural problems persist.



South Korea entered the OECD as it sought to cement its place among advanced economies, only to be hit soon after by the Asian financial crisis. It recovered through sweeping restructuring, increased research and development investment, and rapid expansion of information and communications infrastructure, earning praise from the World Bank as a “superstar” of development. However, delays in further structural reform and industrial adjustment have left the country struggling to move beyond that stage.



Many now argue that South Korea needs to overhaul its outdated growth model if it is to sustain innovation and long-term expansion. The government has outlined reforms in six key areas, including regulation, finance, the public sector, pensions, education and labor, but implementation will need to accelerate. A decisive turning point is needed for South Korea to move beyond being a country that appears advanced on paper and become a fully advanced economy in practice.

