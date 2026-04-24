Pentagon warns Hormuz mine clearing could take months

The Pentagon has told Congress that clearing Iranian naval mines from the Strait of Hormuz will not begin until hostilities end and could take up to six months to complete. The assessment points to prolonged pressure on global oil prices, potentially lasting through the U.S. midterm elections in November.The Washington Post reported that a senior Defense Department official said in a closed-door briefing to the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that Iran likely placed more than 20 mines in and around the strait. The official said Iranian forces mainly used small boats, with some mines deployed remotely using GPS-based technology. Such devices are harder for U.S. forces to detect, complicating and slowing clearance efforts. The New York Times has also noted that the lack of precise location data makes rapid removal difficult.The Pentagon said mine-clearing operations are unlikely to start before the conflict with Iran ends, a stance that differs from U.S. President Donald Trump’s April 11 statement that removal efforts were already underway.Even if a second round of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran concludes soon, the report suggests oil markets may not stabilize until late this year or later. With the timing of those negotiations still unclear, the economic impact could persist.Lawmakers from both parties were said to be surprised by the briefing. If elevated oil prices continue into the November elections, the fallout could pose a political challenge for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.안규영 기자 kyu0@donga.com