U.S. eyes 2029 for OPCON transfer

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said the military has submitted a roadmap to the Pentagon to meet the conditions for transferring wartime operational control to South Korea by no later than the second quarter of fiscal 2029. The timeline effectively sets early 2029 as the target for the handover, marking the first time the U.S. side has put forward a concrete schedule.Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Brunson said that alongside the transfer, Washington is weighing a shift toward more limited support for North Korea-related missions while broadening its strategic focus westward. His remarks suggest a future in which U.S. Forces Korea, with greater strategic flexibility, expands its role beyond the Korean Peninsula to help counter China.The second quarter of fiscal 2029 corresponds to January through March 2029. The timeline extends beyond the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term on Jan. 20, 2029, suggesting the final decision could fall to the next U.S. administration.By contrast, the South Korean government under President Lee Jae-myung aims to complete the transfer process by 2028, setting up a potential tug-of-war between Seoul and Washington over the timeline.In written testimony submitted the same day, Brunson said U.S. Forces Korea is also pursuing plans to position South Korea as a “Regional Sustainment Hub.” The initiative would establish maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for U.S. naval vessels and transport aircraft operating across the Indo-Pacific, strengthening logistical support amid intensifying competition with China.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com · Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com