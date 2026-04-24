OPCON transfer needs readiness, not deadlines



Gen. Xavier Brunson told the U.S. House Armed Services Committee that a roadmap has been submitted to the Pentagon to meet the conditions for transferring wartime operational control to South Korea by the second quarter of fiscal 2029, or the January–March period of 2029 in South Korea. The plan effectively sets March 2029 as the latest target for completing the transition. Brunson said that, given South Korea’s 8.5 percent increase in defense spending over the past three years, “Conditions are favorable at this point.”



The timeline marks the first concrete target presented under U.S. President Donald Trump and broadly aligns with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s goal of regaining operational control within his term. The presence of a detailed implementation plan at the Combined Forces Command level suggests the two sides may already share a tentative political understanding. Last year, Seoul and Washington agreed on an “alliance modernization” framework centered on South Korea leading defense against North Korea, with the United States providing more limited support and expanding the strategic flexibility of U.S. Forces Korea.



The timing, however, leaves room for adjustment. The early 2029 window falls well before the end of Lee’s term in June 2030, but it also coincides with the transition between U.S. administrations, as President Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20, 2029. Depending on the election outcome, the final decision could fall to the next administration. Seoul may seek to move the timeline forward to before 2028 to reduce that uncertainty.



Even so, the window is tight, with less than three years remaining. Whether the required conditions can be met in that time remains unclear. The core benchmarks include the ability to lead combined operations and respond effectively to North Korea’s nuclear threat. Building those capabilities will require significant investment in command and control systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, and missile defense. Brunson’s emphasis that conditions must be fully met, rather than overtaken by political considerations, underscores concern about rushing the process.



Debate over the transfer has continued for two decades, with successive governments alternating between pushing for an early handover and delaying it. The issue extends beyond sovereignty, focusing on credible deterrence against North Korea and the capacity to conduct wartime operations. At the same time, indefinite reliance on the United States is not a sustainable option. Aligning intent, capability, timing and conditions will be critical. Achieving both stronger self-reliance and a durable alliance will require sustained investment, rigorous verification and a final political decision within a narrow window.

