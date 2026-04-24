McIlroy’s patience rewarded with Augusta victory



“Will this finally be the year?” The question followed Rory McIlroy every time he arrived at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters from 2015 through last year, carrying both hope and doubt. By 2014, at 25, McIlroy had already won three of golf’s four majors, capturing the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and The Open Championship in 2014. Only the Masters stood between him and a career Grand Slam. What followed was a long wait without another major title.



On his 17th attempt last year, McIlroy arrived at the Augusta clubhouse for a dinner engagement two days before the opening round. As he pulled in, he saw past champions gathered on the second-floor veranda, sharing drinks as the Champions Dinner was about to begin. The annual tradition brings together former winners, with the previous year’s champion hosting the meal on the Tuesday before the tournament.



Stepping out of his car would have meant facing that group as an outsider. Instead, McIlroy quietly drove to a more distant parking area and walked back. He later recounted the moment a year later as he prepared to host this year’s Champions Dinner. After finally winning the Masters last year to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy claimed another green jacket this year, earning the right to host next year’s dinner as well. Only four players in Masters history, including McIlroy, have won back-to-back titles.



He can now look back on that moment with perspective, but repeated near-misses at Augusta weighed heavily on him. Speaking ahead of the 2025 tournament, when he was still chasing another major, Rory McIlroy acknowledged that fear had at times held him back.



“There are times when people hold back because they do not want to get hurt,” he said. “That instinct can make you hesitate. At times, whether consciously or not, I did that on the course. There were moments when I did not give everything because I was trying to avoid that pain.”



Over time, he came to see things differently. Each setback did not alter the course of his life. “Life goes on,” he said. “You move forward, and it becomes easier to accept both your shortcomings and your struggles.”



His life away from the course has also had its challenges. In 2014, McIlroy ended his engagement to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki after wedding invitations had already been sent. He later married Erica Stoll in 2017, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in 2020. They faced another setback in 2024, when divorce proceedings began before the couple reconciled a month later.



On the final day of this year’s Masters, McIlroy secured his second straight title with his wife and daughter watching, just as they had the year before. Asked what the tournament had taught him, he offered a simple answer.



“Good things come to those who wait,” he said. “It did not unfold exactly as I expected this time either. But you keep going. If you stay committed and prepare the right way, it eventually pays off.”

