Jazz, pop festivals highlight spring season

South Korea is set for a busy spring of outdoor music festivals in April and May, with lineups spanning mainstream rock, jazz and Asian pop.The season opens April 25-26 at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul’s Mapo District with the Awesome Music Festival. The festival runs across two stages, Happy Stage and Lucky Stage. On the first day, N.Flying and FTISLAND headline the program, alongside emerging acts such as Shin Inryu and Far East Asian Tigers. The second day features CNBLUE, Xdinary Heroes and Cant Be Blue, each offering distinct styles of band music.From May 22 to 24, the Seoul Jazz Festival will take over Olympic Park in Songpa District, bringing together internationally recognized jazz artists. This year’s headliner is Herbie Hancock, a 14-time Grammy Award winner widely regarded as a jazz legend, who returns to South Korea for the first time in 11 years to close the festival. The lineup also includes Janelle Monáe, known for blending soul, funk and hip-hop, along with SEVENTEEN unit “Meboz” featuring Dokyeom and Seungkwan, and Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men.Two contrasting festivals will run simultaneously May 30-31. The Beautiful Mint Life will be held at the Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo, featuring melodic, emotion-driven band performances. At the same time, the Asian Pop Festival will take place at Paradise City on Yeongjong Island in Incheon, spotlighting trends in contemporary Asian pop.At Beautiful Mint Life, the first day lineup includes Daybreak, LUCY and Peppertones, setting a light seasonal tone. The second day features established festival favorites such as Roy Kim, Jang Ki-ha and AKMU.The Asian Pop Festival spans rock, folk, pop and hip-hop, highlighting a broad mix of regional talent. Taeko Ohnuki, a former member of Sugar Babe and a key figure in the rise of Japanese city pop, will perform in South Korea for the first time. The lineup also includes Thai band YONLAPA and Taiwanese indie hip-hop artist SomeShit, underscoring the diversity of Asia’s contemporary music scene.사지원 4g1@donga.com