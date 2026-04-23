Korean duo deliver in first MLB matchup

South Korea’s “big league duo,” Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, each recorded a hit and an RBI in their first head-to-head matchup of the season.Lee started in right field and batted sixth for the San Francisco Giants, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-1 win Tuesday. The outing marked his sixth multi-hit game in his past 10 appearances, lifting his batting average from .244 to .259.With one out and runners on first and third in the opening inning, Lee lined a single to right off Yoshinobu Yamamoto, bringing home Matt Chapman.He added another single with two outs in the sixth to secure the multi-hit performance. Elliot Ramos followed with a full-count single to center, and Lee broke for home on contact but was tagged out at the plate. He exited in the eighth inning after being replaced by Gerar Encarnacion.Local media reported that third base coach Hector Borg gave an aggressive send sign. Lee, who has been dealing with leg discomfort after a recent hard slide, exited early for treatment. The injury is not believed to be serious.Kim started at shortstop and batted seventh for the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk. He singled to center in the second inning with the Dodgers trailing 3-0. In the fourth, he drew a bases-loaded walk with one out, accounting for the team’s only RBI.Kim also committed a throwing error in the first that led to three runs. Fielding a grounder from leadoff hitter Willy Adames, he made an off-balance backhand throw that sailed over the first baseman, allowing Adames to reach second. The play was ruled a hit and an error.Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 53 games, setting a new record for an Asian player. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, he reached on an infield single in the seventh. The grounder, which might have been routine, got through as the shortstop was positioned toward second base.조영우 jero@donga.com