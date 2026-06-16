PPP seeks cooperation with Lee Jun-seok

Jeong Jeom-sik, floor leader of the People Power Party, met with Lee Jun-seok on Monday and called for continued cooperation in stopping the Lee Jae-myung administration’s excesses. The meeting highlighted growing signs that the People Power Party is seeking closer ties with Lee and the Reform Party. Jeong visited the Reform Party headquarters in Seoul's Yeouido district, where he met with Lee and floor leader Cheon Ha-ram.“The public is witnessing the Lee Jae-myung administration and the Democratic Party push ahead unchecked,” Jeong said. “The special counsel probe expected to examine the alleged cancellation of prosecutions and the ballot paper shortage seen in the local elections are among the issues that require a joint response.”Jeong also described Lee as a valuable figure in conservative politics. “He led a conservative party while still in his 30s and has devoted considerable effort to generational change and reform within the conservative movement,” Jeong said. “Many people regard him as one of conservatism's most important assets.”Lee responded positively to the call for cooperation. “At a time when there is a need to keep the government and the Democratic Party in check, closer cooperation between parties is a good thing,” he said. “Now that public sentiment has become clearer following the local elections, I believe there will be many opportunities to work together, including in responding to what we see as policy overreach surrounding the special counsel investigation.”Cheon also criticized the ballot paper shortage during the local elections. “The violation of voting rights caused by the shortage is a very serious issue,” he said. “Many younger voters want political leaders to address the matter responsibly and ensure that legitimate efforts to protect voting rights are not overshadowed by election-fraud allegations.”Separately, Jeong announced appointments to his floor leadership team. The list includes lawmaker Yoo Yong-won, who is considered close to former party leader Han Dong-hoon, along with lawmakers Kim Dae-sik, Park Sang-woong, Park Choong-kwon, Kim Min-jeon, Kim Gi-woong, Lim Jong-deuk and Seo Myung-ok.Kim Seung-soo said the appointments were intended to promote party unity and broad representation within the leadership team.이채완 chaewani@donga.com