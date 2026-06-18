SK hynix drops degree requirement for hires

SK hynix said Wednesday it has eliminated academic degree requirements from its entry-level recruitment process, beginning with the rolling hiring program that opened June 17.The company will no longer require applicants to hold a four-year bachelor's degree, saying it wants to place greater weight on candidates' skills, potential and ability to grow. SK hynix had previously removed age limits from its hiring process.The company said the change reflects SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won's belief that success in the artificial intelligence era depends less on formal credentials and more on an individual's ability to think critically, adapt quickly and collaborate effectively.“In a rapidly evolving AI environment, talent cannot be evaluated solely through degrees or standardized qualifications,” the company said. “We have redesigned our hiring criteria to identify people capable of solving complex problems in creative ways.”Applicants will complete the company's A!SK assessment, a virtual screening process that evaluates qualities not easily captured in application documents, including problem-solving ability, personal values and understanding of the role. Candidates record responses to questions generated by AI and can complete the assessment remotely. Those who advance will undergo interviews focused on their character, values and professional strengths.SK hynix plans to hire more than 100 entry-level employees through the recruitment drive, an unusually large intake for a rolling hiring program. The company will focus on key positions, including semiconductor design roles tied to next-generation chip technologies.Successful candidates will begin work in September. New employees hired through the program will also be eligible for this year's performance-based bonus. Applications will be accepted through June 23. Further details are available on the SK hynix recruitment website.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com