PPP split over election rerun demand

A deepening split is emerging within the People Power Party as party leader Jang Dong-hyuk pushes ahead with an election petition calling for a nationwide rerun of the June 3 local elections over widespread ballot shortages. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon publicly rebuked Jang, urging the party leadership to stop relying on slogans aimed at preserving political positions. A reform-minded bloc within the party has also pushed back, demanding an emergency meeting of lawmakers.Jang visited Seoul's Olympic Park in Songpa District on Tuesday, where a rally criticizing the National Election Commission was underway. "What citizens want now is a new election. They want a special counsel investigation. They want election commission reform," he said. "We must respond to the voices of citizens calling for a rerun and a special counsel probe."Speaking earlier on The Munhwa Ilbo YouTube channel, Jang said party leaders had agreed at an emergency Supreme Council meeting the previous day to challenge every issue that could be contested through election petitions while continuing to pursue a nationwide rerun.PPP Floor Leader Jung Jeom-sik struck a more measured tone. Speaking with reporters, he said filing an election petition now would allow the party to take further action if a parliamentary investigation or special counsel probe later uncovers the full facts of the case. He made no mention of a nationwide rerun, highlighting the growing divide within the party.In a Facebook post, Oh accused Jang of consuming the party's energy with a campaign centered solely on demands for a new election. "The public can already tell whether this is a fight to uncover the truth or a political slogan intended to protect a shaky political standing," Oh wrote.Lawmakers Lee Seong-kwon and Cho Eun-hee, members of the reform-oriented group Alternative and Future, met with Jung and called for an emergency caucus meeting. The party leadership subsequently agreed to convene a meeting of lawmakers on Wednesday. Cho criticized the move, saying, "Making a decision of this significance through an emergency Supreme Council meeting reflects excessive unilateralism by the party leader."이상헌 기자 dapaper@donga.com