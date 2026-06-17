Shin Min-a seeks roles beyond romance

"These days, I'm less drawn to a specific genre than to roles that feel different from what I've done before. Even if I take on another romance, I'd want it to be a story about mature adults. At this point in my life, playing a character experiencing first love might not feel entirely convincing."For Shin Min-a, 42, the question is no longer how long she has been acting, but how far she can continue to grow. Since debuting as a fashion magazine model in 1998 and launching her acting career in 2001, she has built a body of work spanning nearly 25 years. Speaking at a cafe in Seoul's Jongno District on Tuesday, Shin said she has become increasingly comfortable portraying emotional maturity and now spends more time thinking about how to expand her artistic range.That search for new territory led her to "Eye," a suspense thriller set for release on June 24. The film follows Seo-jin, a woman gradually losing her sight to a hereditary disease, as she investigates the circumstances surrounding her twin sister's death. Shin plays both Seo-jin and her sister Seo-in, taking on the challenge of a dual role. The experience was demanding enough that she laughingly described herself as "someone addicted to hardship.""The script was incredibly engaging," she said. "I was captivated by Seo-jin's determination to find the truth even as her world grows darker."The film also features a tense storyline in which Seo-jin is pursued by a stalker, Hyun-min, played by Lee Seung-ryong. Shin said the role left a physical mark."I spent so much time immersed in fear during filming that I developed severe stiffness in my neck," she said.Shin is often associated with a lovable on-screen image thanks to projects such as the drama "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" (2010), the film "My Love, My Bride" (2014) and the hit series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021). Yet romance accounts for only part of her career. Her filmography also includes genre-spanning works such as "A Bittersweet Life" (2005), "Gyeongju" (2014) and "Diva" (2020). Looking back, she said she has always followed the projects and characters that appealed to her most at a given moment. "Ever since I started acting, I've wanted to challenge myself with all kinds of roles and stories," she said.Shin has also quietly supported charitable causes for years, making regular donations since 2009. Last December, following her wedding to actor Kim Woo-bin, the couple each donated 300 million won to several organizations. Yet when the conversation turned to philanthropy, she seemed almost embarrassed by the attention."I started because I wanted to help people who might otherwise go unnoticed," she said. "Whenever I'm asked about donating, I feel embarrassed for some reason and never seem able to talk about it very well."As the conversation came to a close, Shin said she hopes audiences will accept her in any genre she chooses. "Whether it's marriage or other experiences that come with life, I hope everything I accumulate over time finds its way into my performances," she said. "I hope people will look forward to seeing that growth as an actress."김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com