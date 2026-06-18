Nonagenarian recycler funds scholarships for students

A 90-year-old woman who has spent years collecting cardboard, cans and used clothing to help students in her hometown has once again donated scholarships, providing 12.5 million won to 29 students this year.According to Jeongeup city officials on Wednesday, Park Soon-deok, a Ulsan resident, visited the Chilbo Happiness Sharing Center in Chilbo-myeon on Monday to personally present the scholarships. As she handed each student a scholarship certificate, she offered simple advice: “There is a time for studying, so make the most of it.”Park, a native of Sucheong-ri in Chilbo-myeon, lost her father before she was able to begin school and never received a formal education. The third of six children, she spent her childhood caring for younger siblings while her mother and older brother supported the family.After leaving her hometown at age 19, Park carried with her the memory of being forced to give up her education because of poverty. Following her husband's death, she began collecting and selling recyclable materials to build a scholarship fund. Her goal, those around her say, was to help younger people from her hometown stay in school despite financial hardship.Park saved money from selling recyclables and supplemented it with government assistance payments. In June 2021, she donated 33.5 million won to Chilbo-myeon. A year later, she contributed another 105 million won. Including this year's donation, her total contributions over the past six years have reached 243.5 million won.The funds have provided scholarships to 197 elementary, middle and high school students living in Chilbo-myeon, helping them continue their education. Some of the donations have also been used to assist disadvantaged residents in the area.Despite declining health, Park continued collecting cardboard, cans and used clothing this year to raise scholarship money. Although people around her urged her to stop and rest, she remained committed to supporting students from her hometown.“It means a great deal to meet these students in person and present them with scholarship certificates,” Park said. “Because I was unable to fulfill my own dream of studying, I hope they will pursue their goals with confidence.”Ahn Yong-woon, head of Chilbo-myeon, thanked Park for her longstanding generosity. “I extend my deepest respect and gratitude to Mrs. Park for her continued support of students from her hometown,” Ahn said. “We will do our best to ensure that her generosity helps these young people grow into future leaders of the community.”서경완 기자 minpress@donga.com