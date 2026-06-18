What gives a teacher true authority?



A man cloaked in red sits in judgment, gesturing toward a naked figure before him. The muscular man twists away in fear as a group of boys closes in, driving him forward. The scene is charged with tension, almost like a stage drama. Yet the episode it depicts is drawn from history rather than legend.



The painting, "Camillus Delivering the Schoolmaster of Falerii to His Pupils" (pictured), was completed in 1637 by the French classical master Nicolas Poussin. It portrays an episode from around 394 B.C. involving the Roman general Marcus Furius Camillus and an unnamed schoolteacher during Rome's war against the Etruscan city of Falerii.



As Roman forces besieged the city, the teacher led his students beyond the walls and into the Roman camp. Convinced that handing over the children as hostages would win favor and reward, he attempted to use them for his own advancement. The plan backfired spectacularly. Outraged by the betrayal, Camillus ordered that the teacher be stripped, his hands bound behind his back and then returned to the students he had sought to exploit. Poussin captures that exact moment.



According to Plutarch's "Parallel Lives," the boys drove the teacher back into the city with sticks. The episode had an unexpected consequence. Moved by Camillus' sense of justice, the people of Falerii ultimately chose to surrender voluntarily.



What interested Poussin was not the military campaign itself. The painting is less about conquest than about ethics. A teacher entrusted with protecting children betrays that responsibility for personal gain. His greatest punishment is not physical pain but the public loss of the authority he once held over his students.



Nearly four centuries later, the painting still speaks to modern audiences. Its questions are simple yet enduring: What earns a teacher respect? And where does genuine authority come from?

