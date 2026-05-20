Samsung, Google unveil AI glasses in push into wearables race

Samsung Electronics and Google have unveiled AI-powered smart glasses developed through a joint effort, marking the first public reveal of the device.The glasses combine Samsung’s hardware engineering, Google’s personalized AI services and design input from eyewear brands including Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, resulting in a lightweight, fashion-forward device designed to resemble everyday glasses.The launch highlights intensifying competition in smart eyewear, which is emerging as a new strategic front in the tech industry. Meta has already gained early traction in the segment, while major players are increasingly positioning themselves for what many view as the next major platform shift after smartphones.The AI glasses were introduced at Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, held at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The event marked the first official unveiling of the product since collaboration plans were announced last year by Google, Samsung, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.Google previously entered the smart glasses market in 2013 with Google Glass, but the product ultimately fell short of expectations due to its high price, bulky design and limited battery life.The new AI glasses, developed with Samsung, are designed with comfort and everyday usability in mind. The companies removed a built-in display to reduce visual distraction and instead rely on integrated speakers, cameras and microphones to interpret the user’s surroundings in real time.The device is designed to deliver advanced AI capabilities without requiring users to take out a smartphone. Users can activate Google’s Gemini AI through voice commands linked to their phone to access navigation, search information and other functions hands-free.A key feature is real-time translation. The glasses can translate spoken language during conversations and also interpret text from menus, signs and other surfaces using the built-in camera, delivering audio translations directly to the wearer.Integration with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem is another key differentiator. The glasses connect with Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, enabling seamless cross-device functionality. Photos taken through the glasses can also be transferred to other Galaxy devices, including tablets.“This AI glasses project marks an important milestone in expanding Samsung’s AI vision,” said Kim Jeong-hyun, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience division. “We will focus on delivering more meaningful user experiences by expanding the Galaxy ecosystem through Samsung’s mobile leadership and collaboration with partners.”Sharam Izadi, vice president of Android XR at Google, said the device reflects a shared vision between the two companies. “The new glasses embody our joint vision of making AI more useful in everyday life,” he said. “They are designed to deliver a natural, hands-free experience.”The AI glasses are scheduled to launch in the second half of this year. The announcement is expected to intensify competition among major tech companies racing to dominate the emerging smart eyewear market.Meta said the same day it will begin selling its “Ray-Ban Meta” and “Oakley Meta” smart glasses in South Korea on May 25, in partnership with eyewear company EssilorLuxottica.OpenAI has also signaled its entry into the hardware space, recently acquiring io, a device startup founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive.한채연 chaezip@donga.com