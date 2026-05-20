Lee, Takaichi vow closer cooperation amid global uncertainty

President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation on supply chains, energy security and regional stability, saying growing global uncertainty has highlighted the strategic importance of ties between South Korea and Japan.“The world is entering a period of mounting turbulence,” Lee said during the summit. “More than ever, we recognize how important our two countries are to each other as partners.”Takaichi said the international community was confronting a particularly challenging moment and stressed the importance of close coordination between Seoul and Tokyo.“It is essential that our two countries continue to play a leading role in promoting stability across the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.The leaders met in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, for a 105-minute private meeting before holding expanded talks with senior officials. In a joint press statement, Lee said the two governments had agreed to broaden cooperation aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience.Lee also welcomed Takaichi's proposal to expand resource supply chain partnerships with other Asian countries facing similar vulnerabilities, saying South Korea would actively participate in such efforts.The two sides further agreed to strengthen cooperation in liquefied natural gas and crude oil as they seek to address energy security concerns linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Officials said the framework could include arrangements under which the two countries would provide each other with crude oil or petroleum products during supply disruptions.The summit also reinforced the return of shuttle diplomacy between Seoul and Tokyo. Takaichi's trip came about four months after Lee visited Nara Prefecture, her hometown, in January.“I believe this meeting demonstrated the value of shuttle diplomacy,” Lee said. “We have taken a significant first step toward building the next chapter of South Korea-Japan relations.”Takaichi likewise welcomed the continued exchange of visits. “I am very pleased to continue shuttle diplomacy by visiting President Lee's hometown,” she said.The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and pledged close coordination on North Korea policy. They agreed on the importance of cooperation not only between South Korea and Japan but also among South Korea, the United States and Japan.Lee said he had outlined his government's vision for a peaceful Korean Peninsula where North and South Korea coexist peacefully and grow together.윤다빈 empty@donga.com