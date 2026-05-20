Three killed in suspected anti-Muslim mosque shooting

A gun attack believed to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred left three people dead at a mosque in San Diego, California, on Monday. The two teenage suspects were later found dead in an apparent suicide.NBC News and The New York Post reported that the shooting occurred May 18 at the Islamic Center of San Diego, a prominent mosque in the Clairemont area of San Diego County. Authorities identified the suspects as Kane Clark, 17, and Caleb Velasquez, 18.Police said the pair entered the mosque grounds at about 11:45 a.m. and opened fire, killing three people, including a security guard. All three victims were found outside the building. The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in the region and operates educational programs that teach Arabic and the Quran, Islam’s holy scripture.One of the victims, security guard Amin Abdullah, was credited with helping avert a higher death toll. The San Diego Police Department said Abdullah played a key role in responding to the attack and preventing further casualties. A father of eight, he has been widely praised for his actions during the shooting.Authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the preliminary assessment was based in part on the location of the shooting.CNN, citing law enforcement officials, reported that one of the suspects left behind a manifesto promoting racial superiority. Investigators also said one of the weapons used in the attack contained hate-related markings.The suspects were later discovered dead inside a sport utility vehicle parked on a nearby road. Officers recovered a shotgun and a fuel container marked with a large “SS” sticker. The New York Post reported that the symbol appeared to refer to the Nazi SS organization. Anti-Muslim slogans were also found inside the vehicle.Speaking at a White House event later in the day, U.S. President Donald Trump described the shooting as a terrible thing and said authorities would investigate it thoroughly.The attack comes amid rising concerns over violence targeting religious institutions since the outbreak of war with Iran on Feb. 28. In March, a man in his 40s of Lebanese descent drove a truck into a synagogue in Michigan, one of several incidents that have heightened fears of faith-based violence.이지윤 asap@donga.com