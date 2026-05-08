BTS meets Mexican president ahead of Mexico City tour

K-pop supergroup BTS met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday after receiving an official invitation from the presidential office ahead of the group’s world tour performances in Mexico.According to BTS agency BigHit Music, the group met with Sheinbaum for about 40 minutes at the National Palace in Mexico City and received a commemorative plaque from the Mexican government. The plaque recognized BTS for inspiring young people in Mexico through music and for promoting a culture rooted in respect, empathy, diversity and peace. Shortly before the meeting, Sheinbaum told reporters that BTS’s music always delivers messages of friendship, peace and love.News of the group’s visit quickly drew massive crowds to Mexico City’s Zocalo plaza outside the presidential palace, where an estimated 50,000 people gathered to catch a glimpse of the group. Loud cheers erupted when BTS members appeared on the palace balcony alongside Sheinbaum to greet the crowd. Fans from BTS’s global fandom, known as ARMY, held signs reading messages such as “BTS will always be in Mexico’s heart.”BTS is scheduled to perform on Aug. 7, 9 and 10 at Estadio GNP Seguros as part of its world tour. The Mexico City Chamber of Commerce estimated the concerts would generate an economic impact of about $107.5 million.김태언 beborn@donga.com