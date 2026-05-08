Investigation continues into explosion aboard HMM freighter

A tugboat arrived Wednesday to tow the HMM cargo vessel Namu, which was damaged by an explosion and fire while anchored near the Strait of Hormuz.HMM said the tugboat, sent from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, reached the vessel at around 3:30 a.m. Korea time. Crews began preparing for the towing operation at about 11 a.m., including securing the Namu to the tugboat.The company said the vessel is expected to arrive at Dubai Port by early Thursday at the latest, although the schedule could change depending on conditions during the towing process. The Namu is anchored roughly 70 kilometers from the port.The ship will be taken to a Dubai shipyard equipped for repairs once authorities complete an investigation into the cause of the accident. HMM said the vessel and its crew are not facing any immediate safety concerns. However, the ship remains unable to sail under its own power because the explosion disabled its electrical systems.The fire broke out at around 8:40 p.m. Monday after an explosion near the engine room on the port side toward the stern of the vessel. Initial speculation pointed to the possibility of an external attack, but both the South Korean government and HMM have refrained from making definitive assessments.Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser at the presidential office, said Tuesday that a working-level meeting of the National Security Council reviewed the possibility that the vessel had been struck, but officials concluded that the available evidence was insufficient to determine the cause. "After reviewing additional information, we found it difficult to determine whether the vessel was attacked,” Wi said. “Further confirmation is needed.”변종국 bjk@donga.com