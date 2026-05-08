South Korea tightens drone and draft evasion laws

The National Assembly on Thursday passed revisions to the Aviation Safety Act that would punish unauthorized drone flights in no-fly zones with up to one year in prison or fines of 10 million won, bringing the penalties in line with those for sending anti-North Korea leaflets across the border.Lawmakers approved 115 bills during a plenary session, including the aviation safety revision. The measure gathered momentum after President Lee Jae-myung expressed official regret last month over the alleged drone incursion into North Korea and called for “immediately enforceable measures.”The legislation also followed a Feb. 13 statement by Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, carried by the Korean Central News Agency, urging Seoul to prevent similar incidents from happening again. After Lee’s remarks, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded through his sister’s statement, saying the South Korean president had shown the attitude of a candid and broad-minded person.The Assembly also passed revisions to the Special Act on the Improvement of Teachers’ Status and the Protection of Educational Activities, expanding legal protections for teachers facing malicious complaints.Previously, the law classified only repeated and unjustified complaints as interference with educational activities. The revised measure now covers even a single complaint if it seriously disrupts classes or school operations.Lawmakers also amended the Military Service Act to ensure that people convicted of illegally evading military service cannot avoid active-duty enlistment simply by serving prison terms. The revision further toughened penalties by preventing draft evasion sentences from being reduced when combined with punishments for other crimes.Changes to the Labor Standards Act established a legal basis for workers to take annual leave in hourly increments, reflecting growing demand for more flexible leave arrangements that better accommodate child care, caregiving and personal development.The revised law also bars employers from retaliating against workers for requesting or using paid leave, including through dismissal or other unfavorable treatment. Violators could face fines of up to 5 million won.The Assembly additionally passed revisions to the Defense Industry Technology Protection Act that significantly strengthen penalties for leaking or illegally using defense technologies with knowledge they could be used abroad. The amended law raises punishment to a minimum of three years in prison and fines of up to 6.5 billion won, compared with the previous penalties of at least one year in prison and fines of up to 2 billion won.Lawmakers also approved revisions to the Road Traffic Act that would impose penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of 10 million won on people who encourage or assist drunk driving.김자현 zion37@donga.com