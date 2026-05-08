Pyongyang’s nuclear turn exposes limits of Seoul’s strategy



North Korea has revised its constitution to formally define its territorial boundaries while removing all references to reunification, including terms such as “northern half” and “peaceful reunification,” South Korean officials confirmed.



The revised charter introduces a new territorial clause in Article 2, stating that North Korea’s territory extends to its borders with the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation in the north and the Republic of Korea in the south, along with the corresponding territorial waters and airspace. The amendment also significantly strengthens leader Kim Jong Un’s authority, explicitly enshrining his command over nuclear weapons and allowing for the delegation of that authority to a nuclear command structure in the event of a crisis.



Adopted at a Supreme People’s Assembly session in March, the overhaul is widely seen as the institutional culmination of North Korea’s recent drive to expand its nuclear capabilities while further severing ties with South Korea. After nuclear talks with the United States collapsed, North Korea has accelerated development of its nuclear and missile programs, moving toward solidifying its status as a de facto nuclear-armed state.



In 2022, it enacted a nuclear weapons policy law outlining five conditions for use, including provisions widely interpreted as enabling preemptive strikes. A year later, it introduced what it described as a comprehensive nuclear command system designed to consolidate Kim’s operational control over nuclear forces.



That military doctrine has been accompanied by a sharper political break with South Korea. In late 2023, Kim formally abandoned the long-standing unification framework and declared that inter-Korean relations would be defined as those between “hostile states.”



Since then, North Korea has demolished inter-Korean road links, reinforced border defenses and dismantled agencies handling relations with the South, signaling a clear shift toward treating Seoul as a separate and adversarial state. While Pyongyang once insisted its nuclear program was not directed at South Korea, it now includes the South within its deterrence posture, effectively treating it as a potential target.



At the same time, North Korea has sought to capitalize on shifting global dynamics to bolster its international standing. It has supplied large volumes of artillery shells to Russia during the war in Ukraine and is also believed to have deployed troops, deepening military ties with Moscow. It has expanded coordination with China as well, highlighting what it portrays as an emerging trilateral alignment among North Korea, China and Russia.



Backed by those relationships, North Korea has increasingly acted with the confidence of a de facto nuclear state, openly rejecting international sanctions and enforcement efforts. Against this backdrop, South Korea’s response has appeared inconsistent. The government last year unveiled the so-called END initiative, aimed at engagement, normalization of relations and denuclearization, but the policy framework has since faded from public attention.



More recently, the South Korean Unification Ministry suggested referring to North Korea as “Joseon,” a proposal that drew domestic criticism for fueling political division rather than policy consensus. For now, analysts say Seoul’s focus should be less on symbolic adjustments and more on steady policy execution, including strengthening deterrence and closely coordinating strategy with the United States ahead of any future negotiations with Pyongyang.

