North Korea unveils K9-inspired howitzer system

North Korea has unveiled a new self-propelled artillery system that closely resembles South Korea’s K9 howitzer, one of Seoul’s flagship defense exports sold to 10 countries. The new weapon appears to replicate not only the K9’s design but also its reported range and firepower.Pyongyang said the artillery system would be deployed near the “southern border,” referring to the military demarcation line dividing the two Koreas. Analysts said the move underscores North Korea’s accelerating effort to reinforce what it now officially defines as an inter-state border under its “hostile two states” doctrine and revised Constitution.North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un visited a major munitions factory Wednesday to inspect production of a new 155mm self-propelled howitzer. KCNA said enough units to equip three artillery battalions would be deployed to frontline units along the southern border within this year.Kim said the firing range of large-caliber rifled guns assigned to frontline forces would now exceed 60 kilometers (37 miles). “The rapid expansion of strike range and the dramatic improvement in target destruction capability will bring significant changes to our ground operations,” Kim was quoted as saying.If the reported range is accurate, artillery launched from North Korea’s forward positions could place Seoul and much of the surrounding metropolitan area within reach.North Korea has long relied on 170mm and 152mm self-propelled artillery systems as the core of its long-range firepower. Although those systems are believed to have ranges comparable to South Korea’s K9 howitzer when using extended-range ammunition, analysts have generally regarded them as significantly less advanced in firing speed, automation and accuracy.Military observers said Pyongyang appears to be pursuing a broader artillery modernization campaign by developing its own version of the K9 with improved automated firing capabilities. Artillery remains one of the most heavily used assets in modern warfare.Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, said the planned deployment near the border underscored North Korea’s determination to physically defend the boundary it recently codified in its Constitution. “The goal is to maximize precision-strike capabilities and intensify pressure on South Korea by expanding its ability to target the Seoul metropolitan area,” Lim said.Some analysts also said North Korea’s adoption of 155mm artillery shells, the NATO standard used by most Western militaries, may signal ambitions to export weapons to pro-Russian countries or other states that operate NATO-caliber systems.Separately, North Korea said Kim inspected the country’s new “Aegis-style” destroyer Choe Hyon on Thursday and ordered the vessel delivered to the navy next month. His daughter, Kim Ju Ae, accompanied him during the inspection.Yang Moo-jin, a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said tensions in the Yellow Sea could rise if North Korea marks the destroyer’s commissioning with celebratory missile launches.Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com