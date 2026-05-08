Trump says Iran deal possible within weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran had made significant headway, suggesting a ceasefire agreement could be reached within weeks. Speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, Trump said the two sides had held “very good talks” over the previous 24 hours and that the likelihood of an agreement was “very high.”Later Wednesday, Trump told PBS that negotiations could be wrapped up before his scheduled trip to China on May 14 and 15, adding that the two sides were “very close” to a deal. His remarks raised the possibility that a formal declaration ending the conflict could come as early as next week.Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Trump also told him in a phone conversation Wednesday that completing the agreement process with Iran would probably take “a week or two.” Trump said the negotiations were “moving in the right direction,” expressing confidence that a deal could be finalized.CNN reported that Washington and Tehran were nearing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict. Iran was expected to deliver its response to the U.S. proposal by Thursday through mediating countries including Pakistan, the report said.The reported one-page memorandum would include a declaration by both sides to end the war, followed by 30 days of negotiations over key issues including Iran’s nuclear program, the release of Iranian assets frozen by the United States and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipments. Key differences, however, remain unresolved.Trump reiterated Wednesday that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” demanding that Tehran fully accept limits on its nuclear capabilities, the central issue in the negotiations. He also said any future arrangement allowing Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67 percent after a suspension period “is not part of the agreement.”Iranian officials pushed back against the U.S. characterization of the talks. According to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, authorities in Tehran said the nuclear issue was “not being discussed with the United States.”Tasnim News Agency also reported Wednesday that Iran had not yet formally responded to the U.S. proposal because it still contained several “unacceptable” provisions, underscoring the gap between Washington’s optimism and Tehran’s more cautious tone.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com