Billy Elliot reveals discipline behind the stage

“Playing Billy Elliot is like running a marathon while performing Hamlet,” said Stephen Daldry.No production comes together without the commitment and sacrifice of those involved. The more demanding the work, the more that holds true. After decades spent in pursuit of the stage, I often find that once the lights go out, the performance lingers, carried by the echo of the actors’ breath, their exertion and the audience’s response. In those moments, I return to the role of a producer, aiming to be like an anvil, steady and supportive, shaping what is forged under pressure.Among the many works I have encountered, the musical “Billy Elliot” has left the deepest impression. One line from its director has stayed with me as a lasting guide.At first, the words felt less inspiring than daunting. The choreography, spanning tap, ballet and acrobatics, demands a level of endurance that pushes the body to its limits. At the same time, the story of a boy grappling with his miner father while pursuing his dream calls for emotional depth comparable to Hamlet. It is a burden that seems almost too heavy for a young performer.Yet the stage draws its power from that very edge. When a performer, short of breath, continues through pain, something shifts. The emotion that emerges moves beyond technique and becomes something fully alive. Daldry understood that art reaches its fullest expression when it tests the limits of human capability.Each time a new Billy is cast, that truth becomes clear again. In the moment when breath runs short, the boy’s leap becomes a powerful statement to the world. The lesson carried in those words, and in the sweat of young performers, continues to draw me back to the stage.Holding on to the belief that the most compelling beauty emerges from the most demanding moments, I continue to strive to remain a steady presence behind the work, supporting what takes shape under pressure.