Pyongyang strengthens Beijing ties ahead of U.S. talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed full support for China’s domestic and foreign policies during a meeting with Wang Yi in Pyongyang, state media reported, signaling closer alignment ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China next month.The Korean Central News Agency said on April 11 that Kim met Wang the previous day and called for deeper exchanges at multiple levels, along with stronger mutual support and cooperation. He said such coordination is important given the current geopolitical environment and the long-term strategic interests of both countries.Kim described relations with China, rooted in shared socialist principles, as a top priority and pledged to further strengthen them. He also said North Korea would fully support the policies of the Chinese Communist Party and government, both at home and abroad, based on the “one China” principle and efforts to safeguard territorial integrity while advancing what he called a fair and just multipolar world.The remarks are seen as reinforcing coordination with Beijing ahead of Trump’s expected mid-May visit, when North Korea-related issues could be discussed between Washington and Beijing.Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Pyongyang may be seeking to define its red lines and align positions with China in case the United States pursues dialogue, including the terms North Korea would demand and the role China could play.Kim’s emphasis on the “one China” principle underscores solidarity with Beijing in opposition to Washington. The Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that Wang Yi told North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui that Pyongyang had made new progress in socialist development despite mounting pressure and isolation efforts by the United States and its Western allies.Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com