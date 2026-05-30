Trump reviews U.S.-Iran truce proposal

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative understanding on a memorandum of understanding that would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire for 60 days, Axios reported Wednesday. Under the proposed arrangement, negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, including the disposal of highly enriched uranium, would continue during the truce period.U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet approved the agreement, according to the report. Iran, meanwhile, denied that any final deal had been reached. Tasnim News Agency, which is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the memorandum remained unfinished and rejected Western reports of an agreement as false.Quoting a White House official, Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators had tentatively agreed on a framework centered on extending the ceasefire and resuming nuclear talks, pending Trump’s final approval. The Associated Press reported that the draft also requires Iran to remove all naval mines from the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days and refrain from imposing transit fees on passing ships.In return, the United States would gradually ease its maritime blockade on Iran as civilian shipping traffic through the strategic waterway returns to normal levels.U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the two sides were “very close” to a deal, though he declined to guarantee an agreement. Trump, however, did not immediately endorse the proposal after being briefed on it. Axios, citing U.S. officials, reported that Trump asked mediators for several days to review the terms.Britain’s Guardian newspaper separately reported that Trump had shared the draft memorandum with allies, including Israel.Despite the diplomatic progress, tensions remained high. Iran claimed Wednesday that it had shot down a U.S. drone, adding to strains between the two countries. U.S. Central Command quickly denied the claim, saying no American aircraft had been downed.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com