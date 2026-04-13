BTS opens world tour after long hiatus

“While much has changed, what matters has not. The seven of us are still together, and our sincerity toward you remains.”After a hiatus of three years and nine months, BTS launched its world tour “Arirang” on April 9 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The tour is set to run through March next year, with 85 performances planned across 34 cities in North America, Europe and South America.The second show, held April 11, marked a long-awaited reunion with the group’s fandom, ARMY, and delivered a message of “a brighter future.” Despite the lingering spring chill, about 44,000 fans packed the stadium, greeting the group with sustained cheers. BTS answered with a 150-minute set featuring 22 songs, including tracks from its fifth studio album “Arirang,” released March 20.The concert opened with a burst of energy. A dancer carrying a red flare crossed the stage, leading into “Hooligan,” driven by the sound of clashing blades. About 50 masked dancers joined BTS in tightly synchronized choreography as a sea of glowing ARMY light sticks swayed in unison. The momentum carried through “Aliens” and “Run BTS,” which incorporated self-shot camera visuals, keeping the crowd fully engaged.The production leaned heavily on Korean visual motifs, echoing the album’s title. At center stage stood a pavilion inspired by Gyeonghoeru, evoking the feel of a shared banquet. Extended platforms stretched in four directions, recalling the trigrams of the Korean flag and allowing the members to engage with fans on all sides.“They Don’t Know ’bout Us” featured modern reinterpretations of traditional Korean masks projected on screen, reinforcing the song’s message. During “Body to Body,” which incorporates the folk song “Arirang,” performers staged a Ganggangsullae-inspired sequence using LED flags and ribbons.The 150-minute set unfolded as a continuous narrative. In the title track “SWIM,” white fabric and lighting effects created the illusion of rippling water, while “Merry Go Round” transformed the stage into a carousel, lending a dreamlike atmosphere.The members openly showed their emotions, offering a deep formal bow onstage. Jimin said he had missed fans deeply and thanked them for their patience, adding that the group would repay that support with better performances and new music. RM, addressing views that “Arirang” reflects a stylistic shift, noted that all members are now in their 30s and asked fans to trust their evolution.Engagement with ARMY remained central throughout the show. Rather than staying in fixed formation, the group moved across the extended stage to close the distance with the audience. All seven performed with handheld microphones, enhancing the immediacy of the live sound. In a pre-encore “BTS karaoke” segment, they launched into impromptu renditions of songs such as “DNA” and “Take Two,” drawing loud cheers.Goyang = Sajiwon 4g1@donga.com