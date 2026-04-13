Fuel price cap freeze raises fiscal concerns



The government has frozen the third round of its fuel price cap, effective April 10, in a move that caught markets off guard. Officials held back on price increases after initial ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, easing pressure on consumers but adding to fiscal strain.



The cap, introduced March 13, is adjusted every two weeks based on average changes in Singapore benchmark refined product prices under a system that links domestic fuel costs to global markets. Under that formula, diesel prices were set to rise by 300 won per liter, kerosene by 100 won and gasoline by 20 won. The government instead kept prices unchanged, citing a sharp drop in global oil prices following the April 8 ceasefire announcement and the broad impact of fuel costs on consumer inflation.



The concern is that prolonged price controls in a high oil price environment could weaken incentives to curb consumption while increasing the burden on public finances. In the three weeks since the cap was introduced, fuel consumption at domestic gas stations has shown little change, with gasoline demand rising. Government intervention appears to have reduced incentives for energy savings. It has also raised equity concerns, as drivers of fuel-intensive vehicles such as large SUVs and high-end sports cars benefit more from suppressed prices.



The government moved early in the Middle East crisis to contain a surge in fuel prices, but the fiscal cost is mounting. When higher global prices are not passed on to consumers, refiners incur losses that are later offset with public funds. The cost is estimated at about 4.2 trillion won over six months. If elevated oil prices persist or the gap between global and domestic prices widens, the fiscal burden is likely to increase.



Uncertainty in the Middle East deepened again after the first round of U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks collapsed on April 12. Key issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, raising the risk of prolonged disruption and sustained high oil prices.



The fuel price cap is designed as an emergency measure, not a long-term policy tool. Overuse risks distorting market signals and draining public funds. Without price-based constraints on demand, even administrative steps such as vehicle use restrictions for public institutions may have limited effect.



Compared with the 2008 global financial crisis, governments now have less fiscal room to respond to shocks. South Korea has so far managed to combine large-scale emergency spending with price controls, but prolonged reliance on such measures could strain public finances and heighten vulnerability to future crises.

