Tiger Woods charged with DUI after crash

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of golf’s greatest players, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on bail, authorities said.According to The Associated Press and other reports, Woods was involved in a crash on March 28 in Martin County, Florida, while driving his Land Rover. His vehicle collided with a truck and overturned, and he exited through the passenger-side window.Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said at a news conference that Woods had been speeding on a residential road at the time of the crash. “He appeared lethargic, and we suspect drug use,” the sheriff said. Woods tested negative on a breathalyzer but was taken into custody after refusing a urine test. He was booked and released on bail, and now faces charges including DUI and property damage.Woods has a history of serious driving-related incidents. In 2021, he suffered major injuries in a rollover crash while driving a Genesis vehicle near Los Angeles, California. In 2017, he was found asleep in his damaged Mercedes and arrested on suspicion of DUI. At the time, he said he had taken prescription pain medication and later received penalties including a fine, probation and community service.The Daily Mail reported that Woods’ driving habits may have contributed to the latest crash. A person described as close to Woods told the outlet that he was an erratic driver who at times drove at excessive speeds even on roads where heavy landscaping equipment had been parked.Woods, who underwent back and Achilles tendon surgery last year, had recently returned to competition for the first time in 386 days through matches in the TGL, a screen golf league. He had been preparing for a full return to tournament play, but the latest incident has cast doubt over his participation in next month’s Masters, the opening major of the PGA Tour season.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com