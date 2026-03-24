Behind the crown, BTS reflects on fame

“Living 12 years as BTS is a blessing. But the crown called BTS is so heavy that it can feel overwhelming and even frightening.”RM, leader of BTS, makes this candid remark in the documentary BTS: The Return, which chronicles the group’s journey in creating its new album Arirang. The 93-minute film weaves together footage from the group’s full-member concert Yet to Come in BUSAN in 2022, scenes from their military enlistments and discharges, and moments from last year’s recording sessions. It will be released on Netflix at 4 p.m. on March 27.The documentary follows the group’s creative struggles and the process of working through them. Last summer, the members gathered in Los Angeles to accelerate preparations for their comeback, but inspiration proved elusive. They feared being dismissed as having lost their edge, yet they were equally determined not to keep fans waiting. The pressure steadily intensified.A turning point came with the story of “Howard’s seven Koreans.” In 1896, seven Korean students arrived at Howard University in Washington. Three of them, invited by American ethnomusicologist Alice C. Fletcher, recorded Love Song: Ar-ra-rang. Drawing on this episode, the members created tracks such as “Body to Body,” incorporating elements of the traditional Korean folk song Arirang. The film captures their candid exchanges along the way. V acknowledges that the concept could be seen as overly nationalistic, while RM likens it to “a bowl of bibimbap with too many ingredients mixed together.”The documentary’s most compelling moments come from its unguarded portrayal of everyday life. The members share meals over soju, laugh at old footage of themselves, and reveal a more ordinary side beneath their global fame. To capture these intimate scenes, director Bao Nguyen provided camcorders to the members, giving parts of the film the feel of a home video.Speaking at a press conference at Cinecube in Seoul’s Jongno District on March 20, Nguyen said that while life as BTS is undeniably demanding, their bond allows them to persevere. He described the documentary as a story about brotherhood.Meanwhile, footage of BTS’s comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, broadcast live to more than 190 countries on March 21, is drawing strong global attention. According to a global OTT ranking tracker on March 23, BTS Comeback Live: Arirang ranked No. 1 in Netflix’s film category in 77 countries as of the previous day.