BTS explores Korean identity in 'Arirang'

“We gave a great deal of thought to what defines us most. Korean elements became a key thread that could bring all seven of us together.”BTS said its fifth full-length album “Arirang,” released Thursday, reflects a deliberate effort to highlight Korean identity while expressing it in the group’s own distinctive way, beyond conventional boundaries.Group leader RM, in a Q&A released the same day by Hybe Labels’ Big Hit Music, said Korean elements are deeply tied to the group’s origins and roots. He added that the meaning of what is considered “Korean” continues to evolve, and that the group wanted to take part in that process. He also noted that although it was not included on the album, the group had at one point developed a track inspired by taekwondo.Jin and Suga said they focused on weaving Korean elements naturally into their music rather than forcing them in, aiming to reflect the group’s identity authentically. Jimin said selecting “Arirang,” a word and folk song familiar to Koreans from an early age, as the album title carried both pressure and a strong sense of responsibility.Discussing the title track “Swim,” the group compared its appeal to that of naengmyeon, a traditional Korean dish. RM described the song as having a clean and understated charm, while other members said they hope it will stay with listeners over time, much like “Arirang,” which has endured across generations.BTS also shared behind-the-scenes insights during a comeback group livestream on the fan platform Weverse shortly after the release. Suga said he initially opposed incorporating the folk song “Arirang” into the track “Body to Body,” drawing on his prior experience experimenting with traditional Korean music in solo work. He said his view shifted as the process came to resemble how international artists sample elements from their own musical traditions. RM said he was skeptical at first but came to accept the idea after listening to it repeatedly. J-Hope described the track as “a 2026 version of ‘Hand in Hand,’” while RM likened it to “a fusion like pastry topped with kimchi.”박선희 teller@donga.com