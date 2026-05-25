Lee weighs crackdown on hate-promoting websites

President Lee Jae-myung said Sunday that his administration would consider shutting down websites that promote or tolerate hate speech and online harassment, including the far-right online forum Ilbe.Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Lee said a group of young men believed to be Ilbe users visited the memorial hall at Bongha Village, wearing Ilbe T-shirts and posing for photographs while making hand gestures associated with the community.Lee said South Korea should begin discussions on stronger legal measures, including penalties for hate speech and derogatory expression under narrowly defined conditions, punitive damages, fines and the possible closure of websites that enable or encourage such conduct.“It's time to seriously examine whether measures such as punishment for hate speech, punitive damages, fines and the closure of sites like Ilbe should be allowed under strict legal standards,” Lee wrote. “I will also ask the Cabinet to review the matter.”The remarks marked Lee's strongest criticism yet of Ilbe, which he accused of mocking the late former President Roh Moo-hyun on the anniversary of his death Friday.The comments came days after Lee publicly criticized Starbucks Korea over a promotion that drew controversy during commemorations of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.The Democratic Party of Korea and the government are expected to explore possible follow-up measures, including amendments to the Information and Communications Network Act.Current law allows the Korea Communications Standards Commission to order the removal of illegal online content or block access to it. Legal experts say, however, that additional legislation would be needed to punish hate speech directly or authorize the closure of entire websites.Lee also renewed his criticism of Starbucks Korea on Friday over the company's release of a “Siren Mug” during events marking the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster two years ago.Sharing a social media post by Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Jeong Jin-wook, Lee argued that the company had used the word “siren,” a reference to the mythological creatures that lured sailors to their deaths with song, in connection with an event commemorating the ferry tragedy. Lee described the promotion as “a shameless act of profiteering.”Kang Jun-heon, senior spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea, defended the president's remarks Saturday. “The president spoke on behalf of many citizens,” Kang said.The opposition People Power Party accused Lee of applying a double standard. Responding to Lee's remarks about potentially shutting down Ilbe, party leader Jang Dong-hyeok asked whether the same principle would apply to groups and media outlets accused of supporting North Korea.“What about Daejinyeon, which calls for U.S. forces to leave Korea?” Jang said. “And what about Jaju Sibo, which is filled with articles praising Kim Jong Un?”Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com