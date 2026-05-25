South Korea begins altitude camp in Utah

“Your mind tells you you're fine, but at some point your legs just stop responding.”South Korea defender Kim Moon-hwan of Daejeon Hana Citizen used those words to describe the effects of five days of training at an altitude of roughly 1,500 meters.With South Korea set to play its first two group-stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the stadium sits about 1,600 meters above sea level, the national team has established a pre-tournament training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, at a similar elevation to help players adapt to the demands of high-altitude competition.A 13-man group arrived in Salt Lake City on May 19, including Europe-based players available for the camp such as Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City, along with K League players and training partners. The squad began training the following day and completed the first phase of its altitude-acclimatization program at Ute Soccer Field from May 20 to 24.Located on the campus of the University of Utah, the facility sits about 50 meters higher than downtown Salt Lake City, which stands at approximately 1,450 meters above sea level. Team officials viewed it as an ideal setting for helping players adjust quickly to the thinner air.The squad wrapped up its final session at the venue on May 24 with a kicking drill. Working in pairs, players linked long passes, crosses and headers in a game-like exercise designed to sharpen accuracy. Because the ball tends to travel farther at higher elevations than at sea level, the drill provided an opportunity to fine-tune technique and judgment under conditions similar to those expected in Guadalajara. The previous day, players completed a demanding series of shuttle runs over distances of 20, 50 and 70 meters.Midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan HD said the workload had left the squad exhausted. “Yesterday we did shuttle runs, then shooting drills, and then more shuttle runs,” Lee said. “The day before that, we went through an intense passing session. By today, everyone was so worn out that we almost needed the kicking drill just to recover.”“Training at altitude definitely leaves you short of breath, but I'm glad we got here early and have time to adapt,” he added.Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan HD said he was still feeling the effects of the altitude. “I still get a little dizzy at times and feel like something is floating in front of my eyes,” Jo said. “But that's part of the adaptation process. By the time the World Cup comes around, I think we'll be in peak condition.”Head coach Hong Myung-bo said the challenges of high-altitude training were evident even in the team's physical data.“The altitude is definitely demanding,” Hong said. “When we monitored blood oxygen saturation levels, they fell below the normal range of 95% during the first couple of days before gradually recovering. In my case, it took four days to return to normal.”“We spent the first two days focusing on recovery work and only held our first high-intensity session yesterday,” he added. “The players who join later will also need to prioritize recovery during the early stages.”After a rest day on May 25, South Korea will move to Zions Bank Training Center, the training facility of Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake, where it will begin the second phase of its preparations on May 26.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com