Special counsel detains former Yoon officials

A special counsel investigating allegations left unresolved after three earlier independent probes has detained two senior officials from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration: former presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki and former presidential secretary for general affairs Yoon Jae-soon. Kim’s detention is the first involving a former presidential chief of staff from the Yoon administration since Yoon’s impeachment.The Seoul Central District Court issued arrest warrants for Kim and Yoon on May 22, citing concerns that evidence could be destroyed. Both are accused of abusing their authority and obstructing the exercise of legal rights.Investigators sought to question the two men on May 24 following their arrests, but the interviews were postponed after both submitted notices explaining their absence. The special counsel plans to summon them again later this week.At the center of the investigation are allegations that about 2.8 billion won ($2 million) from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety was improperly redirected to cover renovation costs at the presidential residence. Investigators are tracing how the decision was made within the presidential office, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Interior Ministry, while also seeking to identify senior officials who may have approved or directed the move.The inquiry has focused heavily on 21gram, the company that handled interior renovation work at the residence. Investigators are examining how the firm secured funding worth about 4.1 billion won, nearly triple the original budget of 1.4 billion won, and how additional funds were approved through what prosecutors describe as an irregular process.According to investigators, Yoon Jae-soon informed Interior Ministry officials by message that issues involving the Finance Ministry had been resolved. Approval from the Finance Ministry and the release of Interior Ministry funds followed soon afterward. Prosecutors suspect the presidential office may have exerted undue influence on both ministries to secure the additional funding.The special counsel is also reviewing internal Interior Ministry records obtained through search and seizure operations. Investigators say one ministry official publicly objected to the request from the presidential office through the ministry’s internal network, reportedly writing that disciplinary action would be preferable to approving the budget transfer.The probe is now examining whether officials who opposed the diversion of funds later faced career disadvantages or other retaliatory measures. Investigators are also reviewing materials seized from the Public Procurement Service and the Board of Audit and Inspection to determine whether senior officials played a role in the contracting and auditing process.Kim and Yoon reportedly denied any wrongdoing during questioning on May 14 and 15, rejecting allegations that they were involved in granting preferential treatment in connection with the residence renovation project.Prosecutors intend to use the detention period to determine whether higher-ranking figures, including former first lady Kim Keon Hee, were involved in decisions related to the project. The special counsel also plans further questioning of former First Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Oh-jin, whose arrest warrant was rejected by the court.Investigators believe Kim, who served as presidential secretary for management affairs at the time, oversaw the practical aspects of the residence relocation project. Depending on the outcome of additional questioning, prosecutors are considering whether to seek a new arrest warrant. In rejecting the warrant request on May 22, the court cited Kim’s acknowledgment of key facts and his compliance with conditions imposed during the investigation.손준영 기자 hand@donga.com