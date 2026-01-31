Coupang Korea's interim chief questioned over data breach

Harold Rogers, interim chief of Coupang Korea, appeared before police on Jan. 30 for questioning in connection with the company’s personal data breach case. The session came about two months after Coupang reported to the Personal Information Protection Commission in November that 33.7 million customer accounts had been exposed without authorization. Rogers is suspected of attempting to destroy evidence during the company’s internal investigation.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Coupang task force summoned Rogers as a suspect at about 2 p.m. on charges including destruction of evidence and obstruction of official duties. Before entering the police building in Seoul’s Jongno District, Rogers told reporters that Coupang would fully cooperate with the South Korean government investigation and the police inquiry. He declined to comment on the basis for the company’s claim that only about 3,000 records were leaked and on whether he acknowledged the evidence destruction allegations, then proceeded to the interrogation room.The questioning marked Rogers’ first appearance after three police summons requests. He declined two earlier notices but agreed to comply with the third, issued on Jan. 14, and entered South Korea on Jan. 21. Police requested a travel ban, but prosecutors said it was not appropriate because he had indicated a willingness to appear for questioning.Authorities are reviewing allegations that include destruction of evidence, obstruction of official duties by deception and interference with business operations. The key issue is whether Coupang violated the law in its handling and submission of evidence and in its internal investigation process. The company previously retrieved a laptop from a former Chinese employee suspected of leaking personal data without requesting police cooperation or notifying authorities. On Dec. 25, Coupang announced internal findings that about 3,000 customer records had been leaked. Four days earlier, it voluntarily submitted evidence materials, including the laptop, to police. Investigators are examining whether any of the submitted data was deleted or altered. Police estimate the number of leaked records exceeds 30 million, far higher than the company’s internal findings.Rogers also faces allegations of false testimony at a National Assembly hearing after saying the National Intelligence Service directed the company to conduct its internal investigation, a claim the agency has denied.천종현 punch@donga.com