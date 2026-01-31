Handwriting trend rises among digitally fatigued youth

One hashtag increasingly appearing on social media is “reading notes” and “hand copying.” Users frequently post photos of notebooks filled with transcribed passages from essays and other works, praising the practice for fostering a sense of daily accomplishment and providing time for self-reflection.Young people fatigued by digital overload are turning back to paper and books. What began as a reading-focused trend, often called “text hip,” is now expanding into a broader movement that emphasizes both reading and writing, known as “writing hip.” For a generation immersed in digital media, writing by hand offers a refreshing form of engagement. In an age dominated by rapidly consumed short-form content, the physical act of writing is seen as a way to give the brain a break.“Writing by hand after staring at screens all day clears my mind," said Kim, a 32-year-old office worker who often transcribes passages from books. "When I ride the subway, I often look back at sentences I copied before to bring them back into focus.”The handwriting trend is also reflected in the publishing market. According to Yes24’s 2025 book market trends report, sales of handwriting practice books rose 64.7 percent from the previous year, marking a second consecutive year of growth. The number of new titles jumped sharply to 403, more than double 2024’s 181. Over the past five years, the top-selling writing-related book was Yoo Sun-kyung’s "One Page a Day Copying Note for My Vocabulary," published by Wisdom House.Spaces designed for these analog hobbies are also expanding. Writing cafes and dedicated writing rooms, where visitors focus on reflection and writing without digital devices, have grown rapidly. These venues typically ban conversation, use dim lighting, and arrange seating to preserve personal space.Hong, a 26-year-old frequent visitor to a writing cafe in Seoul’s Seodaemun District, said the quiet environment makes it easier to read and organize thoughts. Hong added that the space provides a genuine sense of rest, a welcome break from loud and disruptive surroundings.Spending at major writing cafes in the Seoul metropolitan area increased 71 percent from January through October 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Shinhan Card. Both the number of transactions and users rose 37 percent. During the same period, transaction volume at stationery stores climbed 18 percent from 2023, reflecting growing demand for notebooks, pens, and other writing supplies tied to the trend.“The rise reflects a broader desire for slower experiences in a fast-paced, content-saturated world dominated by AI-driven feeds, speed viewing, and short-form videos," a Shinhan Card official said. "These slower, more mindful activities help people restore their natural cognitive rhythms.”김태언 beborn@donga.com