Musk considers combining SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is reportedly considering a partial merger involving his companies SpaceX, Tesla and the artificial intelligence firm xAI. Analysts say the move may be linked to plans for building space-based AI data center infrastructure. China has also announced plans to develop a space AI data center with a power capacity comparable to a nuclear plant, signaling intensifying U.S.-China competition in space AI.On Jan. 30 local time, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that SpaceX is exploring a merger with Tesla or xAI ahead of a potential initial public offering. If two or more of the three companies combine, they could create a complete value chain for space AI infrastructure, connecting rocket launches through SpaceX, energy storage and robotics through Tesla, and AI software through xAI.Musk said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that a solar-powered space AI data center could become commercially viable within two to three years.최지원 jwchoi@donga.com