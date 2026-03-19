BTS comeback brings global ARMY to Gwanghwamun

“I realized just how symbolic and historic Gwanghwamun is in South Korea.”On March 18, Laura Devril, a 27-year-old fan from France, stood in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, taking photos of a BTS stage still under construction. Though she was unable to secure a concert ticket, she made the long and costly trip to Korea to be part of the moment as a member of ARMY, the group’s global fan base.“Six years ago, when I was preparing for my first job, BTS’s music gave me comfort and encouragement,” Devril said. “This time, I want to experience everything. I plan to visit the pop-up store at the National Museum of Korea and attend the Han River events in Yeouido.”Ahead of BTS’s March 21 performance to mark the release of their fifth full album, Arirang, fans from across the globe are converging on Seoul. Many are already visiting iconic sites such as the Sejong Center, wrapped in BTS imagery, and sharing “proof-of-visit” photos on social media. Just as London’s Abbey Road has become a global pilgrimage site for Beatles fans, Gwanghwamun Square is expected to become a symbolic destination for ARMY following what the BBC has called the “Beatles of the 21st century.”● Gwanghwamun emerges as ‘Korea’s Abbey Road’The area around Gwanghwamun Square, where the comeback stage is being installed, has seen a notable rise in foreign tourists. Fans are also exploring nearby neighborhoods such as Myeongdong and Jongno for sightseeing and shopping.At the site, ARMY members showed strong interest in Gwanghwamun’s historical and social significance. Milana Ludak, 26, from Belarus, said, “The comeback performance will leave a lasting impression on ARMY and on Gwanghwamun itself.” Lee Ji-young, a research professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ Semiotics Research Center, noted, “Gwanghwamun Square was a space where Joseon kings met their people and, in modern times, a symbol of democracy. BTS likely chose this location to convey their album Arirang’s roots.”The ARMY’s presence is already creating a visible “BTS effect” on local commerce. Shinsegae Duty Free reported that BTS merchandise sales at its K-pop-focused ‘K-Wave Zone’ in Myeongdong rose about 190% from March 13 to 15 compared with the previous week. On secondhand trading platforms, official light sticks priced at 49,000 won are selling for 200,000 to 300,000 won.Retailers are responding quickly to the influx of fans. LF Hazzys’ flagship store has decorated its exterior in purple for the concert period, while Shinsegae Duty Free has expanded BTS merchandise sales. Ourhome, a Korean food service and catering company, is offering limited menu items at Incheon International Airport inspired by BTS members’ preferences.Experts predict BTS’s comeback will generate complex economic effects, combining tourism and consumer spending. Kim Yoo-hyuk, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities, projected that the comeback could generate roughly 2.9 trillion won in revenue and over 530 billion won in operating profit by next year.● A fandom of over 33 millionBTS’s ARMY, one of the world’s most powerful fandoms, stands for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.” The official fan platform Weverse has 33.68 million subscribers, and including unofficial social media networks, the total fanbase is likely much larger.ARMY gained particular global attention around 2016, when BTS won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist, previously dominated by Justin Bieber. Their active participation in fan votes was decisive. The New York Times noted, “BTS’s rise to world stardom has been powered by the passion and engagement of ARMY.”Another defining feature of ARMY is its combination of spontaneity and organization. In 2020, when BTS donated $1 million to an anti-racism organization in the U.S., the fandom matched the donation within a single day.사지원 4g1@donga.com