SHINee’s Key halts activities after illegal treatment admission

Key, a member of the popular idol group SHINee, has acknowledged receiving illegal medical treatment from an individual identified only as A, often referred to as a "shot aunt," and announced a suspension of his activities. The controversy intensified after photos surfaced showing comedian Park Na-rae, 40, receiving an intravenous drip at a location that was not a licensed medical facility, fueling speculation about Key's possible involvement. Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, is 34.Key's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the allegations in an official statement released on Dec. 17. According to the agency, Key first met A through a recommendation from an acquaintance at a hospital in Seoul where A was working and believed him to be a licensed physician. SM Entertainment said Key continued to receive treatment at the hospital and, on several occasions when hospital visits were difficult, received treatment at his home.SM Entertainment added that Key believed A was a doctor and, because there was no indication otherwise, did not consider receiving treatment to be problematic. The agency said that after the controversy surfaced, Key learned that A was not a licensed physician and was left deeply confused. It added that he is now reflecting seriously on his own lack of awareness.In a separate statement, Key said he would cancel all scheduled activities and step down from every program in which he is currently appearing, citing the seriousness of the matter. He also offered a sincere apology to those he said he had caused concern.As a result, Key is expected to withdraw from his regular appearances on tvN's "Amazing Saturday" and MBC's "I Live Alone," among other programs.