World media react to South Korea CSAT exam

The difficulty of the English section of the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test, which sparked controversy as a so-called brutal CSAT, has drawn attention from English-language media in countries where English is the native language. Major outlets such as The New York Times and the BBC reported extensively on the exam's questions and the ensuing debate, underscoring the level of international interest.On Dec. 12, local time, the BBC described South Korea's grueling college entrance exam, noting that the English section of the CSAT is widely regarded as notorious. The report said some students compared the test to deciphering ancient scripts, while others characterized it as insanely difficult. Only 3.11 percent of this year's test-takers earned a Grade 1 in the English section, the lowest proportion since the subject shifted to an absolute grading system in the 2018 academic year.The BBC highlighted two questions as especially challenging in this year's exam. They were Question 34, which dealt with the legal philosophy of German philosopher Immanuel Kant, and Question 39, which was based on video game terminology. The broadcaster also cited reactions posted on the online forum Reddit regarding Question 39, including criticism that described the question as "pretentious wordplay" and "terrible writing that fails to properly convey concepts or ideas."Britain's Daily Telegraph introduced Questions 34, 35 and 39 from the CSAT English section in an article titled, "Could you pass South Korea's 'crazy' college entrance English exam?" The piece prompted a wide range of responses from British readers. The most liked comment read, "This college entrance exam explains why Samsung exists in Korea." Other widely supported remarks included, "This is very similar to the types of questions on today's Harvard Business School entrance exams," and, "I thought my command of my native language was quite good, but I could not understand the first question at all," a reference to Question 39. The New York Times also engaged readers by asking, "Can you answer this?" as it presented Questions 24, 34, 36 and 39.Foreign media outlets also explained the significance of the CSAT in South Korean society. Britain's Guardian described the exam as "essential for admission to top universities," adding that it is "seen as a gateway to higher social status, economic stability and even a good marriage." The newspaper further noted that an excessively competitive education system places intense pressure on students, contributing to problems such as adolescent depression.Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Oh Seung-geol, head of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, resigned on Dec. 10 amid controversy over the failure to properly manage the difficulty of the English section. At the time, Oh said he bore a heavy sense of responsibility for raising concerns among students and parents and for causing confusion in the college admissions process. He also acknowledged that the English section had failed to meet the intended purpose of absolute evaluation.