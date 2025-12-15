Doja Cat proves global star power in Seoul

“Seoul, everybody, go dance!”Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, at Hall 10 of Exhibition Center 2 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.On a day this cold, few could have imagined a stage feeling so intensely hot. Doja Cat, as always, lived up to her reputation.The U.S. pop star’s first South Korea concert, held to celebrate the September release of her fifth full-length album, “Vie,” quickly melted the chill for roughly 14,000 fans who braved swirling snow. The nonstop performances lifted the audience’s energy, synchronizing their body heat, breathing, and focus throughout the show.The pop sensation is already familiar to Korean fans as a global icon, thanks in part to “Born Again,” her February collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Since debuting in 2014, hits such as “Juicy” and “Say So” gained widespread popularity after spreading as TikTok memes. Yet the performer who appeared at her first South Korea concert was far from an ordinary “viral star.” She displayed razor-sharp, ferocious energy as a rapper, a supple voice that shifted deftly between power and restraint, and a fearless physicality that threw her entire body onto the canvas of the stage. She emerged as a far more three-dimensional and seasoned all-around performer.At most concerts, artists typically change stage outfits three or four times, regardless of gender. On this world tour, however, the singer has chosen to perform in a single outfit, devoting herself entirely to the stage. For the Korea show, she wore a black bodysuit adorned with silver accents, paired with a retro beret and a green wig.Opening with “Cards,” a track steeped in 1980s sensibilities, the performer delivered a rich and energetic set. Her dreamy vocals shone in “Kiss Me More,” which captures romantic moments between lovers. The sharp rap verses of “Get Into It” overflowed with raw, untamed energy. After performing “Gorgeous,” a song affirming self-worth with the message that beauty is nothing to apologize for, she flashed a wide smile and sent finger hearts toward the crowd, displaying effortless confidence that left a strong impression.True to its adults-only rating, the show’s sultry atmosphere hovered near the provocative. Nothing crossed an obvious line, yet even simple gestures, such as twerking or lying on the stage while singing, carried a distinct charge. Wrapping the microphone cord around her body or placing the microphone in her mouth created moments that were especially striking. The performance was provocative, yet she pushed her rap and vocals relentlessly to the very end. Each movement acted as a language of performance, stimulating the senses.The highlight came with “Paint the Town Red,” her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. Handing the microphone to the audience, she led a powerful singalong. When the sleek, rhythmic “Boss Bitch” began, the venue swayed like a nightclub. Sitting on the edge of the stage to sing “Stranger,” the sight of phone flashlights rippling across the audience created a striking visual. From the runaway hit “Say So” to the closing track “Jealous Type,” the energy pouring from the stage spread through the crowd, filling the venue.“Thank you, Korea!” she said briefly, offering a rose as the concert came to a close. The artist seen up close was not merely focused on appearances. Over nearly 100 minutes, she kept the audience dancing until the final note, proving herself without question to be a true global performer.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com