Prescription drug abuse growing among students



Prescription medications intended for medical use are increasingly misused by minors as so-called “exam prep” or “study” drugs. Data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service show that over the past five years, 1.7 million prescriptions for Indenol, a cardiovascular drug for arrhythmia, angina, and hypertension, were issued to children and adolescents aged 0 to 19. Last year alone, about 360,000 prescriptions were dispensed, a 1.4-fold increase over five years. Prescriptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications among minors also rose sharply, surpassing 120,000 last year, a 2.6-fold increase over the same period.



Indenol, popular among students preparing for exams and interviews, lowers heart rate and blood pressure by blocking sympathetic nerves. Although intended as a cardiovascular treatment, it is often used to relieve physical symptoms of anxiety. Unverified claims of improved performance on mock tests or calmer nerves during interviews have spread, driving its growing use. Some students reportedly engage in “prescription shopping” through telemedicine platforms and share medications with peers.



Indenol is officially contraindicated for minors, but the drug usage reference information (DUR) consulted by doctors does not set age limits. This gap has led to off-label prescriptions for minors, raising concerns about misuse and potential side effects. Similarly, ADHD medications are increasingly used beyond medical purposes, with some students taking them to boost focus rather than to treat a diagnosed condition.



Even legitimate medications can lead to dependency if misused, and early exposure makes controlling that dependence more difficult. Drugs should be taken only for approved medical purposes and at the correct doses. Parents and students should not pursue academic or performance gains through prescriptions, and doctors must avoid prescribing without clear medical justification.



The trend reflects a broader shift toward more permissive attitudes on drug use. After years of decline, antibiotic prescriptions rose in 2023, putting South Korea second among OECD countries. Experts warn that societal barriers against casual medication use may be weakening, underscoring the need for stricter oversight and public awareness.

