U.S. moves special forces near Venezuela

● Special operations assets, including CV-22 and C-17, sent to CaribbeanU.S. forces have redeployed special operations aircraft, troops and equipment to the Caribbean region near Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal and other media reported on Dec. 23. U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down voluntarily, imposing additional sanctions and issuing military warnings. Maduro has remained in power since 2013 but has faced sustained criticism over allegations of election fraud, repression of political opponents and involvement in drug trafficking.Against this backdrop, the movement of ground-capable special operations forces and weaponry to waters near Venezuela has fueled speculation that a U.S. military operation targeting the Maduro government could be imminent. The deployment is widely viewed as an effort to maximize pressure on Maduro in pursuit of regime change through one means or another. Trump has also repeatedly said in recent remarks that Maduro must step down and that he is not ruling out military options, including the possibility of a ground operation.The 27th Special Operations Wing and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment specialize in supporting high-risk infiltration and extraction missions and providing close air support. Army Rangers are tasked with seizing airfields and protecting special operations units such as Delta Force during precision kill or capture missions. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, said the deployments suggest forces are being pre-positioned for potential action against the Maduro government, raising the possibility that a U.S. military operation could be approaching.Since his first term, Trump has pursued regime change in Venezuela, citing the Maduro government's alleged involvement in drug trafficking, human trafficking and election fraud. The regime's anti-U.S. stance and close alignment with China have also been cited as sources of friction. Analysts say Washington ultimately seeks to replace Maduro with a right-leaning government and secure influence over Venezuela's vast oil sector. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, estimated at 303 billion barrels.● China and Russia push back as gold and silver surgeChina and Russia have strongly criticized the U.S. moves. According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on Dec. 23 that U.S. actions against Venezuela seriously violated another country's sovereignty, security and legitimate interests. Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, echoed the criticism, saying the United States had violated international law.By contrast, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington does not recognize Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate leader. He said U.S. sanctions and military pressure are lawful, arguing that the Maduro government uses oil export revenue to finance criminal networks and terrorist organizations.As military tensions rise in the Caribbean, prices of safe-haven assets such as gold and silver have surged to record highs. On Dec. 23, gold futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled at $4,505.70 an ounce, up 0.8 percent from the previous session. Gold was trading near $2,600 an ounce at the start of the year but has climbed more than 70 percent amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing demand for safe assets. Spot silver also rose to a record high, reaching $70 an ounce for the first time.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com