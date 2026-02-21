Trump sets 15-day deadline for Iran nuclear deal

On Feb. 19 local time, U.S. President Donald Trump said that unless a meaningful agreement is reached with Iran within 15 days, “bad things will happen,” referring to ongoing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. With key differences over dismantling the program still unresolved, his remarks were widely interpreted as setting a final deadline and signaling the potential for military action.President Trump made the comments while chairing the inaugural meeting of the Peace Commission at the Donald Trump Peace Institute in Washington. He said the two sides remain on good terms and are engaged in constructive talks. “It has been proven over the past several years that reaching a meaningful agreement with Iran is not easy, but we have to do it,” he said. “Otherwise, bad things will happen.”He also cited U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year, saying, “We may have to go a step further, or we may not.” He added, “We will probably reach a deal. You will likely know the outcome within 10 days.” Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said 10 days should be sufficient for negotiations and that 10 to 15 days would be close to the outer limit.The Wall Street Journal reported that dozens of U.S. fighter jets have already been deployed across the Middle East and that a second aircraft carrier is heading to the region. The newspaper described the military buildup as the largest expansion of U.S. air power there since the 2003 Iraq War.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com