BTS’ RM to curate SFMOMA exhibition

RM, leader of BTS, will present selections from his personal art collection and participate in curating a special exhibition titled "RMXSFMOMA," set to open in October at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. "I hope this exhibition becomes a small but sturdy bridge for many people," he said. The project coincides with the group's planned full-member return on March. 20.According to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on Feb. 20, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, said, "We are living in an era defined by boundaries. This exhibition shines a light on those very boundaries." He explained that the show examines divides between East and West, Korea and the United States, the modern and the contemporary, as well as the personal and the universal. "I do not want to prescribe how these works should be viewed," he added. "Whether through curiosity, research or any other perspective, all ways of seeing are welcome."The exhibition will bring together more than 200 works from RM's personal collection alongside pieces from SFMOMA's holdings. Featured Korean masters include Kim Whanki, Park Rae-hyun, Yun Hyong-keun and Chang Ucchin. The presentation will also include works by internationally acclaimed artists such as Mark Rothko, Henri Matisse, Georgia O'Keeffe and Paul Klee.SFMOMA said RM's introspective and thoughtfully assembled collection is expected to provide visitors with a renewed lens through which to view contemporary art. Co-organized by the museum, the exhibition will be presented exclusively at SFMOMA and run through Feb. 7 next year.