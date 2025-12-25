Rising actor Choo Young-woo lands first film lead

Actor Choo Young-woo, 26, who has emerged this year as one of the industry’s most closely watched rising stars, has landed his first leading role in a feature film, Tonight.... Speaking at a cafe in Seoul’s Jongno District on Dec. 24, he said seeing himself on the big screen makes him feel both nervous and excited. “No matter what kind of role it is, I want to make another movie,” he added.The film is a youth romance centered on Seo-yoon, played by Cynthia, who loses her memory every day, and Jae-won, played by Choo, who helps restore those memories daily. As they look after one another, the two gradually build shared memories. The movie is based on a Japanese novel of the same title and was previously adapted into a film in 2022 that gained widespread popularity.Choo, who said he has long been drawn to coming-of-age stories, recalled, “Even before receiving the script, I really enjoyed both the novel and the movie.” He added, “I approached the project with a desire to portray first love authentically and out of deep respect for director Kim Hye-young.”“Acting comes, to some extent, from experience,” Choo said. To portray a fresh-faced teenager, he explained that he tried smiling foolishly the way he did at that age and deliberately trailing off at the ends of his sentences. He also spoke candidly about his own first love. “The friend I met in high school was exceptionally good at studying, so I worked hard to try to close that gap,” he said. “I made a real effort to draw out memories from that time.”Choo has drawn significant attention this year, just four years into his career, through performances in multiple dramas, including "The Tale of Lady Ok," "Trauma Center" and "The Square." Reflecting on the praise and growing public interest, he said it has become a source of motivation while also bringing pressure.“I have never once thought of myself as an extraordinary person,” he said. “I have never felt that I was doing something remarkable. Still, when I look back on this year, I believe I worked as hard as I could without regret, and it feels like a truly full year.”