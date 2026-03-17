‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ success signals global K-culture rise

“'K-Pop Demon Hunters' has sparked pride in K-culture,” the British broadcaster BBC said.The Netflix animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters," built around Korean cultural themes, captured two major prizes Sunday at the prestigious Academy Awards, winning best animated feature and best original song. It marks the first time an animated film and song created by Korean-heritage directors and composers have claimed Oscars in those categories.At the ceremony, the film’s title track Golden filled the hall alongside a performance featuring Korean traditional instruments and dance. The global broadcast showed stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio waving glow sticks and singing along. With a major comeback concert by BTS scheduled for March 21 at Gwanghwamun Plaza, observers said the moment signaled a “K-culture Golden Week,” as global attention turned toward Korea.● ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ fever reaches the Oscars"K-Pop Demon Hunters" won the best animated feature award at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film prevailed over major contenders including "Zootopia 2" from Walt Disney Company and "Elio" from Pixar Animation Studios.The song “Golden” also won best original song, becoming the first K-pop track to take the honor and marking a high point in the film’s global success.Even before the ceremony, the film and its title song were widely seen as the leading contenders. U.S. entertainment magazine Variety described the animated feature and original song categories as among the easiest to predict this year. Earlier, the film and its song won the same awards at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. Last month “Golden” also became the first K-pop track to win best song written for visual media at the Grammy Awards.The film’s global popularity was also evident during a special stage performance at the ceremony. The show opened with a pansori performance by a Korean traditional singer. Male dancers wearing traditional gat hats, echoing the boy group “Saja Boys” from the film, soon joined female dancers in hanbok, creating a lively display of Korean cultural motifs.The highlight came when the fictional girl group "Huntrix," voiced by Lee Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, performed “Golden.” Hollywood stars in the audience began waving yellow glow sticks in unison. Actors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan, who won best actor that night, were seen smiling and singing along, joined by director Steven Spielberg. Earlier on the red carpet, actor Ahn Hyo-seop, who voiced the character Jin-woo in the film, drew loud cheers and a burst of camera flashes.● K-culture now a regular at Western awardsFollowing the film’s double victory, international media outlets praised the achievement of K-pop and Korean cultural content. The Wall Street Journal wrote that the film incorporates Korean art and folkloric elements throughout the work, lifting the global influence of K-pop to a new level.Some observers said the Oscar triumph marks the peak of the global wave surrounding the film that began last year. Released in June, "K-Pop Demon Hunters" quickly rose to become the most-watched film on Netflix by viewing hours within two months, fueling what many described as a worldwide “K-Pop Demon Hunters phenomenon.” Interest in Korean traditions and cuisine featured in the movie also grew, helping broaden the global reach of Korean culture.The BBC noted that the film arrived at a time when global demand for K-culture is surging. The broadcaster said K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink have become regular participants at major Western award ceremonies. Newer acts such as Stray Kids, whose members come from multiple countries, are increasingly viewed as a form of soft power that supports diplomacy and economic growth.K-culture has also continued to gain recognition across the awards commonly referred to as “EGOT,” the four major U.S. entertainment honors: the Emmy Awards for television, the Grammy Awards for music, the Academy Awards for film and the Tony Awards for stage productions. At the Oscars, the South Korean film Parasite won best picture and other awards in 2020, while actress Youn Yuh-jung earned best supporting actress in 2021 for "Minari." The success of "K-Pop Demon Hunters" adds another milestone. The Associated Press said the film once again demonstrates the global reach of K-culture.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com