Seoul expands transit payments for foreign tourists

Foreign visitors to Seoul will soon be able to buy transit passes such as the Climate Card and single subway ride tickets using credit cards or mobile payment services.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday that 440 newly installed transportation card vending machines at 273 stations across subway Lines 1 through 8 will now accept overseas-issued credit and debit cards, as well as Kakao Pay and Naver Pay. Starting Monday, passengers will be able to purchase the Climate Card or short-term subway ride tickets directly from the machines.Until now, foreign tourists without cards issued in South Korea needed cash to purchase the Climate Card or subway tickets. A Seoul city official said the program had originally been scheduled to begin in the first half of the year but was brought forward in anticipation of a surge in overseas visitors for the comeback concert by K-pop group BTS, set for March 21 at Gwanghwamun in Seoul.However, the ability for foreign visitors to pay fares by tapping overseas-issued credit cards directly on subway or bus terminals is expected to take longer to introduce. Existing payment terminals on trains and buses must first be replaced with devices capable of processing overseas-issued cards.The city said it will gradually replace public transportation terminals and consult with the central government and neighboring local governments so that by 2030 foreign visitors can pay public transportation fares with a single credit card.한재희 기자 hee@donga.com