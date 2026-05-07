Arirang echoes across globe at BTS concert



“Arirang, Arirang, Arariyo.”



On April 25 in Tampa, Florida, the familiar roar of American football at Raymond James Stadium gave way to something unexpected. More than 60,000 fans gathered for a BTS world tour stop, filling the venue with a sea of purple. Midway through the performance, the music paused and a Korean folk melody quietly took its place.



For Koreans, it is instantly recognizable. Arirang. What followed was striking. Fans of all backgrounds, from young Western concertgoers to women in hijabs and older spectators, began singing in unison. The chorus cut across language and nationality. For a moment, the stadium felt less like a pop concert and more like a shared cultural experience.



The scene carries particular weight. Arirang is deeply rooted in Korean identity, yet it is not a song most Koreans sing in everyday life. That tens of thousands of overseas fans not only recognized it but sang it with confidence and accuracy is notable. It recalls how The New York Times described BTS’s “Arirang” as a beacon of South Korean soft power reaching a global audience.



According to BigHit Music, the singalong continued throughout all three nights of the Tampa shows. That suggests more than 180,000 attendees knew the song well enough to join in. The moment points to a shift in K-culture, moving beyond polished exports toward a shared cultural space where audiences engage with Korean identity and values.



BTS’s global fan base, known as ARMY, does more than listen. Fans often align with the group’s message and put it into practice. Harvard Business Review has described the fandom as an “ecosystem,” reflecting its collective actions. Members donate to anti-racism causes, take part in environmental campaigns and advocate acceptance. How deeply they grasp the sorrow embedded in Arirang’s lyrics may vary, but they engage with the meaning and try to make it their own.



Discussions of K-culture often center on the idea that what is most Korean can also resonate globally. That reach depends on what Grace Kao, a Yale University professor, has called an “aesthetic of connection.” In BTS’s “Body to Body,” which incorporates Arirang, the lyrics urge unity: “from everywhere to Korea. put down the guns, knives, keyboards. life is short, let go of hate… come closer, skin to skin.” Through their music, BTS offers a sense of connection, with Arirang woven into that message.



The significance of BTS and other K-pop artists extends beyond promoting Korean culture. Their work has helped Korean content become a source of comfort for people around the world. Even a once unfamiliar folk song, carried across borders, now resonates with young listeners as something meaningful.



The image of that night in Tampa lingers. BTS plans to continue its world tour through March next year, spanning 85 shows in 34 cities. More moments like this are likely to follow. The chorus may also raise a question. Beyond pride, is South Korea ready to connect more deeply with the world through K-culture. In a time marked by division, the gesture feels like an outstretched hand. Arirang, once again, returns as a question.

